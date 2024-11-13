Life360’s Chris Hulls Holds Significant Stake

Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh (AU:360) has released an update.

Chris Hulls, a key figure at Life360, Inc., holds a substantial 3,764,618 shares, representing a 4.9% stake in the company. His holdings include common stocks and CHESS Depositary Interests, reflecting a strong position in the company’s capital structure. This significant ownership highlights Hulls’ vested interest and potential influence in the company.

For further insights into AU:360 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.