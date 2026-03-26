LIEN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/30/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/30/26, Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc (Symbol: LIEN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.34, payable on 4/14/26. As a percentage of LIEN's recent stock price of $9.79, this dividend works out to approximately 3.47%, so look for shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc to trade 3.47% lower — all else being equal — when LIEN shares open for trading on 3/30/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LIEN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 13.89% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LIEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LIEN's low point in its 52 week range is $9.58 per share, with $12.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.69.

In Thursday trading, Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.