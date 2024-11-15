Liberty Global A Releases 2024 Financial Report Summary

An update from Liberty Global A ( (LBTYA) ) is now available.

Liberty Global Ltd. has released a financial report for its subsidiaries, including Sunrise HoldCo IV and UPC Slovakia Holding, showcasing their combined performance as of September 30, 2024. This report is accessible on Liberty Global’s website, providing insights into the company’s financial health for interested investors.

