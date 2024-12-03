News & Insights

Liberty Global LiLAC Shares Q3 2024 Financial Insights

December 03, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Liberty Global LiLAC ( (LILA) ) has issued an announcement.

Liberty Communications PR Holding LP, a subsidiary of Liberty Latin America Ltd., released its Q3 2024 financial report, highlighting its performance insights on the Liberty Latin America website. This information is shared for investor relations purposes and is not subject to the liabilities of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

