Liberty Global LiLAC Extends Share Appreciation Rights

Liberty Latin America Ltd. has extended the expiration of share appreciation rights (SARs) from seven to ten years for grants made in 2018, 2019, and 2020, aligning with market practices to enhance employee retention. This change affects SARs with exercise prices ranging from $10.23 to $21.58, providing a strategic adjustment that could influence the company’s stock dynamics.

