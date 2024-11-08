News & Insights

Liberty Global Completes Sunrise Spin-Off, Enhancing Shareholder Value

November 08, 2024 — 04:52 pm EST

Liberty Global has successfully completed the spin-off of its Swiss telecommunications business, Sunrise Communications, making it an independent publicly traded company. Shareholders of Liberty Global received Sunrise shares proportionate to their holdings, with trading set to begin on Nasdaq and the SIX Swiss Exchange in mid-November 2024. This strategic move allows Liberty Global shareholders to directly benefit from Sunrise’s strong financial prospects, while Liberty Global continues its operations across Europe.

