News & Insights

Stocks
LBRT

Liberty Energy price target lowered to $18 from $21.50 at BofA

October 21, 2024 — 06:50 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Liberty Energy (LBRT) to $18 from $21.50 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Pricing pressure in frac has now spread to Tier 1 Pumpers and equipment, as evident in Liberty’s acknowledgement of “slowing activity pressuring pricing inconsistent with (it’s) expected future demand,” the analyst tells investors. The firm believes realized pricing for Liberty is likely to further weaken before it gets better, the analyst added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LBRT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LBRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.