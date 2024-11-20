Liberty Defense Announces Share Consolidation Plan

Liberty Defense Holdings (TSE:SCAN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Liberty Defense Holdings is consolidating its common shares at a ratio of ten pre-consolidation shares for every one post-consolidation share, effective November 26, 2024. This move is aimed at increasing the company’s flexibility in seeking additional financing opportunities. Existing shareholders will receive new share certificates, while the company’s name and number of outstanding shares will remain largely unchanged.

For further insights into TSE:SCAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.