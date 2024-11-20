News & Insights

Liberty Defense Announces Share Consolidation Plan

November 20, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Liberty Defense Holdings (TSE:SCAN) has released an update.

Liberty Defense Holdings is consolidating its common shares at a ratio of ten pre-consolidation shares for every one post-consolidation share, effective November 26, 2024. This move is aimed at increasing the company’s flexibility in seeking additional financing opportunities. Existing shareholders will receive new share certificates, while the company’s name and number of outstanding shares will remain largely unchanged.

