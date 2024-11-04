News & Insights

Liaoning Port Announces Online Briefing for Q3 Results

November 04, 2024 — 04:39 am EST

Liaoning Port Company Limited Class H (HK:2880) has released an update.

Liaoning Port Co., Ltd. will host an online briefing session on November 14, 2024, to discuss its third-quarter financial results and engage with investors. The session aims to provide insights into the company’s operational and financial performance and address investor inquiries. Interested parties can participate via the SSE Roadshow Center.

