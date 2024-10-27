News & Insights

Li-S Energy Unveils Breakthrough in Lithium-Sulfur Technology

October 27, 2024 — 09:17 pm EDT

Li-S Energy Ltd (AU:LIS) has released an update.

Li-S Energy has announced a major advancement in lithium-sulfur battery technology, achieving an impressive 498Wh/kg energy density with their new 10Ah semi-solid-state cells. This breakthrough is poised to enhance drone, defense, and electric aviation markets by improving range and payload capacities. The company’s innovative approach places it at the forefront of the industry, drawing significant attention from global sectors.

