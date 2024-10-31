News & Insights

Li-S Energy Sees Shift in Shareholder Voting Power

October 31, 2024 — 11:28 pm EDT

Li-S Energy Ltd (AU:LIS) has released an update.

Li-S Energy Ltd has experienced a significant change in the voting power held by its substantial holder, PPK Aust. Pty Ltd, which now accounts for 39.24% of the voting power in the company. This reduction from a previous 50.12% highlights a shift in shareholder dynamics that could impact future company decisions and strategies.

