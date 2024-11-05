News & Insights

Li-S Energy Director Increases Shareholding

November 05, 2024 — 06:01 pm EST

Li-S Energy Ltd (AU:LIS) has released an update.

Li-S Energy Ltd has announced a significant change in the shareholding interests of Director Marc Wayne Fenton. On October 31, 2024, Fenton acquired 468,799 ordinary shares, bringing his total to 520,154 shares in the company. This move is likely to capture the attention of investors tracking executive decisions in the stock market.

