Li-Metal Corp Stays on Canadian Securities Exchange

October 23, 2024 — 12:02 am EDT

Li-Metal Corp (TSE:LIM) has released an update.

Li-Metal Corp has decided to retain its listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange after reconsidering its earlier plan to delist, following feedback from shareholders. The company continues to advance its innovative lithium metal anode technology, which has significant implications for electric vehicles and other advanced applications.

