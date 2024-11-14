Li-FT Power Reports Key Yellowknife Project Update

Li-FT Power Ltd. (TSE:LIFT) has released an update.

Li-FT Power Ltd. has announced the filing of its NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Yellowknife Lithium Project, detailing an initial mineral resource estimate of 50.4 million tonnes grading 1.00% Li2O. This marks a significant milestone for the company’s flagship project, highlighting its potential in the lithium market.

