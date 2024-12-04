Li-Cycle and Glencore Unite for Italian Recycling Hub

Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY) has released an update.

Li-Cycle Holdings and Glencore are collaborating once again to explore the feasibility of a new recycling hub in Portovesme, Italy, which aims to utilize Glencore’s existing facilities and Li-Cycle’s innovative technologies. This project is expected to bolster the European battery supply chain by offering sustainable recycling and contributing to EU’s strategic material goals.

