Li Auto Q3 Profit Edges Up, Revenue Climbs 23.6%

(RTTNews) - Li Auto Inc. (LI), a Chinese electric vehicle maker, Thursday reported net income of RMB2.820 billion or $401.9 million for the third quarter, higher than RMB2.812 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

Earnings per ADS was RMB2.66 or $0.38, compared with RMB2.67 last year. Excluding one-time items, earnings were RMB3.9 billion or $548.8 million. Adjusted earnings per ADS was RMB3.63 or $0.52.

Income from operations was RMB3.4 billion or $489.2 million, up 46.7 percent from RMB2.3 billion a year ago.

Total revenues were RMB42.874 billion or $6.109 billion for the quarter, an increase of 23.6 percent from RMB34.679 billion in the previous year.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $0.32 per share on revenue of $5.84 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's total deliveries for the third quarter grew 45.4 percent year-on-year to 152,831 vehicles.

For the fourth quarter, Li Auto expects revenue to be between RMB43.2 billion or $6.2 billion and RMB45.9 billion or $6.5 billion. The consensus estimate stands at $6.71 billion.

Li Auto expects to deliver 160,000 - 170,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, a year-over-year increase of 21.4 percent to 29 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.