Li Auto delivers 51,443 vehicles in October, up 27.3%

Li Auto (LI) announced that it delivered 51,443 vehicles in October, up 27.3% year over year. As of October 31, Li Auto had delivered a total of 393,255 vehicles in 2024, with cumulative deliveries reaching 1,026,619. In October, the company achieved over one million cumulative deliveries. On October 23, the company rolled out its new autonomous driving architecture, which integrates an end-to-end model and a vision-language model, to Li AD Max users on a full scale. As of October 31, the company had 475 retail stores in 144 cities, 444 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 223 cities, and 1,004 super charging stations in operation equipped with 4,910 charging stalls in China.

