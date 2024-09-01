Li Auto August Vehicle Deliveries Up 37.8%

(RTTNews) - Li Auto Inc. (LI) announced that it delivered 48,122 vehicles in August 2024, an increase of 37.8% year over year. This brought its total deliveries in 2024 to 288,103. As of August 31, 2024, its cumulative deliveries reached 921,467 vehicles.

As of August 31, 2024, the company had 481 retail stores in 145 cities, 423 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 220 cities, and 748 super charging stations in operation equipped with 3,506 charging stalls in China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.