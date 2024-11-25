LHN Limited Announces Proposed Dividends for 2024

LHN Limited (SG:41O) has released an update.
LHN Limited has announced a proposed tax-exempt final and special dividend of S$0.01 per share for the financial year ending September 2024, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM in January 2025. Shareholders have the option to receive the special dividend in cash, scrip shares, or a combination of both, contingent on necessary approvals. The final dividend is set to be paid in February 2025, while the special dividend is slated for May 2025.
