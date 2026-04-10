LH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

Looking at the chart above, LH's low point in its 52 week range is $209.375 per share, with $293.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $260.61. The LH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
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