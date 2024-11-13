News & Insights

LGL Group Reports Q3 Revenue Rise Amid Challenges

November 13, 2024 — 05:03 pm EST

LGL Group ( (LGL) ) has provided an announcement.

The LGL Group reported a rise in total revenues for Q3 2024 to $1,179,000, though income from continuing operations decreased. Despite challenges like higher manufacturing costs and lower gross margins, the company showed resilience with increased net income for the year-to-date. With a significant cash reserve and a strategic focus on investment opportunities, LGL is poised for growth. The firm’s backlog also surged, signaling robust future demand.

