LGI Homes Announces $400M Senior Notes Offering

LGI Homes ( (LGIH) ) has issued an update.

LGI Homes, a leading homebuilder in the U.S., has announced a private offering of $400 million in unsecured senior notes due 2032. This move aims to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, though the sale isn’t registered under the Securities Act. The notes are anticipated to be guaranteed by the company’s subsidiaries, reflecting LGI Homes’ strategic financial management amid market conditions.

For a thorough assessment of LGIH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.