LGI Homes Announces $400M Senior Notes Offering

November 12, 2024 — 10:28 am EST

LGI Homes ( (LGIH) ) has issued an update.

LGI Homes, a leading homebuilder in the U.S., has announced a private offering of $400 million in unsecured senior notes due 2032. This move aims to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, though the sale isn’t registered under the Securities Act. The notes are anticipated to be guaranteed by the company’s subsidiaries, reflecting LGI Homes’ strategic financial management amid market conditions.

