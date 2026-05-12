LGI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (Symbol: LGI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.61, changing hands as low as $17.44 per share. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LGI's low point in its 52 week range is $15.32 per share, with $19.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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