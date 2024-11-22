LG Display’s Ambitious Plan to Boost Profitability

LG Display (LPL) has released an update.

LG Display has unveiled its ambitious Corporate Value-up Plan aimed at boosting profitability and enhancing its financial structure. The company plans to achieve a turnaround in operating profit by 2025 and reduce its total debt to 13 trillion KRW. Additionally, LG Display is committed to strengthening its governance practices to reach top-tier standards in Korea.

