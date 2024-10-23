News & Insights

LG Display Shows Revenue Growth Amid Market Challenges

October 23, 2024 — 07:57 am EDT

LG Display (LPL) has released an update.

LG Display’s third-quarter 2024 earnings report shows a significant 43% year-over-year revenue increase, driven by a rise in OLED product sales, while operating losses narrowed to KRW 81 billion. The company is focusing on enhancing profitability through cost innovation and operational efficiency, despite market uncertainties. LG Display aims to strengthen its position in the OLED market by leveraging its technological leadership and expanding its product lineup in various sectors, including automotive displays.

