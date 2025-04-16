LFWD Stock Falls Despite Launch of Next-Generation Mobility ReWalk 7

Lifeward Ltd. LFWD recently launched the ReWalk 7 Personal Exoskeleton in the U.S. market, marking another milestone in assistive technology for individuals with spinal cord injuries. This seventh-generation device builds on Lifeward’s extensive experience and industry leadership, featuring a host of new technological advancements that enhance user independence and functionality.

The ReWalk 7, which received FDA clearance in March 2025, follows earlier innovations introduced with the ReWalk 6.0 system, which expanded user capabilities by enabling navigation of stairs and curbs. Furthermore, an established Medicare reimbursement pathway from 2024 has paved the way for broader market access. With the introduction of ReWalk 7 for personal and clinical use, Lifeward continues to empower the spinal cord injury community by making mobility solutions increasingly accessible and effective.

This new offering not only represents a technological breakthrough but also marks a significant step toward improved quality of life for individuals striving for greater independence in their daily activities.

Likely Share Price Movement of LFWD

LFWD’s shares gained 1.4% on April 15 following the announcement of the launch. The company’s shares have lost 18% so far this year compared with the industry’s decline of 11.1%. The S&P 500 Index fell 8.4% in the said period.

By merging advanced robotics, clinical insights and digital connectivity, ReWalk 7 represents a transformative advancement in personal mobility. With nationwide availability now in place, Lifeward continues to cement its leadership in the exoskeleton market and expand the possibilities for individuals living with spinal cord injuries.



Key Technological Enhancements

The ReWalk 7 introduces several improvements designed to streamline user experience. The device now offers cloud connectivity, which facilitates data-driven updates and personalized adjustments. Users can benefit from two customizable walking speeds, enabling smooth transitions between indoor and outdoor environments. A new crutch control unit places essential commands directly at the user’s fingertips, enhancing the ability to stand, walk, slow down, or stop as needed. Complementary devices such as a wrist control smartwatch and a mobile application further simplify mode selection, goal-setting, and progress tracking, ensuring that the device integrates seamlessly into everyday routines.

Impact on Rehabilitation and Daily Use

Clinical evaluations played a critical role in the development of the ReWalk 7. Lifeward collaborated with more than two dozen end users and physical therapists to gather detailed feedback during both rehabilitative sessions and real-world applications. The insights led to enhancements in training efficiency and safety, including the introduction of a therapist handheld device for improved session control. This user-centric development process has resulted in a device that provides a higher level of confidence and control during use, ensuring that mobility is restored in a way that is both safe and intuitive.

LFWD’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

LFWC carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are AngioDynamics ANGO, Veeva Systems VEEV and Masimo MASI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.

AngioDynamics reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 3 cents against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents. Revenues of $72 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ANGO has an estimated fiscal 2026 earnings growth rate of 27.8% compared with the S&P 500 Composite’s 10.5%. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 70.9%.

Veeva Systems posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.75, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1%. Revenues of $720.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%.

VEEV has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 26.6% compared with the industry’s 20.8%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.9%.

Masimo reported a fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $1.80, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8%. Revenues of $600.7 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%.

MASI has an estimated earnings yield of 3.5% for fiscal 2025 compared with the industry’s 3.6%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.4%.

