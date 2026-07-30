LFUS Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Data Center Growth

Littelfuse, Inc. LFUS highlighted broad-based demand strength and strategic progress during its second-quarter 2026earnings call with management emphasizing data center growth, industrial recovery and customer design wins as key drivers.

Executives also raised their outlook for the next quarter, citing record bookings, stronger customer momentum and contributions from the Basler acquisition.

LFUS Data Center Momentum

Management identified data center demand as one of the strongest growth drivers during the quarter. Chief executive officer Gregory Henderson said growth in computing, communications and diversified industrial markets was supported by Littelfuse’s ability to provide solutions across electrical architectures.

Henderson noted that current data center revenue growth is primarily tied to lower-voltage architectures, while future opportunities are expected from higher-voltage systems. He said design wins related to these next-generation architectures increased significantly during the first half of 2026.

Chief financial officer Abhishek Khandelwal added that higher-voltage architectures represent a larger content opportunity compared with existing solutions. Management reiterated confidence in its long-term data center growth framework during the call.

Littelfuse Sees Broader Demand

Littelfuse reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $4.19 and revenues of $738.8 million, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.77 and $701 million, respectively. The company reported revenue growth of 20% year over year, with organic growth of 14%.

Littelfuse, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Littelfuse, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Littelfuse, Inc. Quote

Henderson emphasized that growth was becoming more balanced across end markets rather than being concentrated in a few areas. He pointed to diversified industrial demand, including medical and aerospace and defense markets, as contributors to momentum.

The company also highlighted improving industrial conditions, including stronger demand in industrial automation, construction and HVAC. Management said HVAC recovery was faster than previously expected, supporting industrial performance.

LFUS Industrial Expansion

The Industrial segment was a major contributor to quarterly growth, with sales increasing 52% year over year. Organic growth was 16%, supported by data center, industrial automation and construction demand, while the Basler acquisition contributed 36% of segment growth.

Management said Basler integration was progressing well and raised expectations for its 2026 contribution. Khandelwal stated that Basler revenue contribution is now expected at $135 million to $140 million for 2026, with earnings contribution projected at $0.25 to $0.3.

The company reported an Industrial adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.6%, supported by volume leverage and favorable mix. Executives said the acquisition expands exposure to energy and industrial infrastructure opportunities.

Littelfuse Advances Portfolio Strategy

Littelfuse continued its effort to optimize its power semiconductor portfolio, focusing resources on higher-value applications where management sees stronger competitive positioning. The company said power semiconductor demand improved during the quarter.

Khandelwal discussed the planned closure of the Allen, TX power semiconductor facility, describing it as part of a broader footprint optimization effort. The closure is expected to support profitability improvements in the Electronics segment beginning in 2027.

The Electronics segment posted 21% sales growth, including 20% organic growth, driven by passive products and semiconductor demand. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 26.3% due to volume leverage, mix and operational execution.

LFUS Addresses Investor Questions

A Baird analyst asked about the company’s ability to capitalize on improving demand and potential share gains. Henderson said Littelfuse was seeing broad momentum and remained focused on capturing growth through customer relationships and design wins.

A Needham analyst questioned record bookings and whether demand reflected replenishment or end consumption. Management said channel inventory remained healthy and characterized demand trends as largely driven by underlying customer demand.

Analysts also asked about margins and operational leverage. Khandelwal attributed improving profitability to volume leverage, operational execution and a favorable revenue mix.

Littelfuse Maintains Growth Focus

Littelfuse guided third-quarter revenues of $780 million to $800 million, suggesting approximately 26% growth at the midpoint. The company expects adjusted EPS of $4.85 to $5.05, supported by continued demand and Basler contributions.

Management said third-quarter expectations include 21% organic growth, a 6% contribution from Basler and a 1% foreign exchange headwind. Executives also pointed to record bookings and a book-to-bill ratio well above 1.0 as indicators of continued customer momentum.

The company ended the quarter with $628 million of cash, a consolidated net leverage ratio of approximately 0.8 times and increased its quarterly dividend by 7% to $0.8 per share.

Zacks Rank and Style Scores

LFUS carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that earnings estimate revisions may not currently provide a strong directional signal. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update earnings estimates following new company developments and quarterly results.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of D, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of B. Zacks Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank by evaluating characteristics such as value, growth and momentum, with higher grades representing stronger attributes within each category.

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Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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