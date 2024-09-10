Lexicon Pharma Reports Data From SOTA-INS CGM Phase 3 Randomized Trial - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) announced that data from the SOTA-INS CGM Phase 3 randomized clinical trial showed that once-daily dosing of sotagliflozin 400 mg improved time-in-range and several continuous glucose monitoring parameters, including glucose variability, in insulin-treated type 2 diabetes patients. Researchers observed positive trends with the once-daily dose of 200 mg.

Craig Granowitz, Lexicon's senior vice president and chief medical officer, said: "While we are not pursuing an indication to treat people with type 2 diabetes, this study adds to the body of evidence supporting the incremental value of inhibiting SGLT1."

