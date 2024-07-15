News & Insights

Lexeo Reports Positive Interim Phase 1/2 Clinical Data With LX2006 - Quick Facts

July 15, 2024

(RTTNews) - Lexeo Therapeutics (LXEO) reported positive interim data of LX2006 for the treatment of Friedreich ataxia cardiomyopathy. The company said the interim data demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements across multiple cardiac biomarkers of hypertrophy, a hallmark of FA cardiomyopathy.

Eric Adler, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research at Lexeo Therapeutics, said: "Based on the favorable safety profile and clinical benefits observed to date, we are excited to explore expedited clinical development of LX2006, including potential for accelerated approval of this possibly life-saving treatment."

RTTNews
RTTNews
