Lexeo Reports Positive Interim Phase 1/2 Clinical Data With LX2006 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lexeo Therapeutics (LXEO) reported positive interim data of LX2006 for the treatment of Friedreich ataxia cardiomyopathy. The company said the interim data demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements across multiple cardiac biomarkers of hypertrophy, a hallmark of FA cardiomyopathy.

Eric Adler, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research at Lexeo Therapeutics, said: "Based on the favorable safety profile and clinical benefits observed to date, we are excited to explore expedited clinical development of LX2006, including potential for accelerated approval of this possibly life-saving treatment."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.