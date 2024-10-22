News & Insights

Lexaria Bioscience Reports Promising Weight Loss Study

October 22, 2024 — 11:38 am EDT

Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) has released an update.

Lexaria Bioscience’s recent animal study reveals promising 12-week results for its DehydraTECH-liraglutide and select CBD formulations in enhancing weight loss, outperforming traditional GLP-1 drugs like semaglutide. The study, which focused on drug delivery innovations, showed accelerated weight loss in the final weeks, highlighting the potential of Lexaria’s technology in diabetes treatment.

