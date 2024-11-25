Leviathan Gold Acquires Promising Land in Bosnia

Leviathan Gold (TSE:LVX) has released an update.

Leviathan Gold is set to expand its footprint in mineral exploration by acquiring a significant land package in Bosnia and Herzegovina, known as the Foča Project. This strategic move positions the company in a promising mineral belt with rich deposits of base metals and silver. Investors may find this acquisition intriguing as it offers potential for substantial mineral resources in an under-explored region.

