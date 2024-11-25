News & Insights

Leviathan Gold Acquires Promising Land in Bosnia

November 25, 2024 — 10:46 am EST

Leviathan Gold (TSE:LVX) has released an update.

Leviathan Gold is set to expand its footprint in mineral exploration by acquiring a significant land package in Bosnia and Herzegovina, known as the Foča Project. This strategic move positions the company in a promising mineral belt with rich deposits of base metals and silver. Investors may find this acquisition intriguing as it offers potential for substantial mineral resources in an under-explored region.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

