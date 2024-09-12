Leveraged ETFs Trigger Volatility as Market Rebalancing Intensifies

Leveraged and inverse exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have reached a record $117 billion in assets this year, with their end-of-day rebalancing activities drawing criticism for exacerbating stock market volatility. On September 3, these funds sold $15 billion in equities, contributing to a 3% plunge in the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), according to JPMorgan Chase (JPM). The influence of these funds has grown significantly, particularly in sectors like semiconductors and tech stocks, where concentrated selling triggered by their daily rebalancing can lead to rapid price swings.





While leveraged ETFs are designed for short-term trading and aim to deliver amplified returns, their daily rebalancing process near market close makes stocks vulnerable to sharp moves on volatile days. With these ETFs seeing record inflows, analysts argue that their impact on broader market moves is becoming increasingly pronounced, especially during periods of economic uncertainty, such as fluctuating Federal Reserve policies and recession fears. Morgan Stanley data shows that for every 1% drop in stock prices, leveraged ETFs now need to sell nearly $7 billion worth of equities.





The surge in assets held by leveraged and inverse ETFs, coupled with their daily rebalancing, is contributing to significant swings in market prices, particularly in tech and semiconductor stocks. While these funds represent only a fraction of the broader stock market, their outsized influence during critical trading windows has raised concerns among strategists. As retail investors continue to pour into these high-risk products, market participants are closely watching how their activities shape future volatility.With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 facing erratic price movements, the role of leveraged ETFs will remain under scrutiny, particularly as more of these funds are launched. The ripple effects from ETF rebalancing and macroeconomic factors like interest rates are likely to continue shaping market dynamics in the near term.

