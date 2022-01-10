Let Tech Help You Include Behavioral Diversity Among Your Metrics

I’m always attracted to places with an “all are welcome” sign. Still, I’ve yet to see such a sign displayed in a corporate setting – only social and cultural ones.

In today’s business world, we are still addressing issues around DEI; why is that? Why haven’t we – sooner and better – understood that workplace diversity helps businesses progress, transform, problem-solve and be more efficient? Highly diverse workplaces offer a greater sense of community, increased worker engagement, positive corporate culture and so many other advantages, bottom-line and otherwise.

I suspect most leaders know intuitively that diversity (and equity and inclusion) makes sense, but posit that many don’t know how to address it. Where to go beyond the basics…? Interestingly, as leadership sweats the tougher innovations of DEI, they begin to realize that osmosis is taking over. DEI will happen. The only question remains, will they foster it and lead?

Tech + a competitive DEI edge

Forward-looking organizations realize there may be hard work involved in actively pursuing a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce. I am heartened that, increasingly, these innovators also understand that a technological focus on DEI is just as crucial as incorporating tech into other facets of the organization (safety, accounting, logistics…).

This is important because top talent is looking to be part of organizations that “get” DEI. Companies that embrace all kinds of diversity – age, sexual orientation, ethnicity, political beliefs, personal interests, appearance, religious affiliations, life experiences and more. These stellar potential hires want – demand – a work community that embraces and evolves on all things DEI.

And leaders should not be intimidated by tech being part of their DEI solutions. As in other corporate functions, it’s not necessary to throw out the existing tech baby with the bathwater. Smart tech that facilitates and fosters DEI can and should be an “and” and not an “or.” Via APIs and other IT magic, you can add DEI tech to existing platforms and systems without starting over.

If technology related to DEI is foreign to you, be assured that DEI tech solutions are relatively common and often very approachable. And, to my delight, many address key elements discussed here, including bias, behavior, inclusion and more.

If you need a nudge and a better perspective on DEI tech, give yourself a homework assignment to survey what’s out there. Much of the work is already done for you. Take this Thompson Reuters article, “How DEI-focused technology can foster diversity, break bias, and support inclusion,” as an example. It’s a good overview, is recent and, again, is just one example.

Of course – and I hope it goes without saying – as that example article says, “technology is not a panacea.” That is, tech should be a facet of your DEI program, but it cannot make up for an otherwise lackluster commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Behavioral diversity…?

Creating and maintaining a positive work environment where differences are valued can only be achieved when individuals understand their own behavior, which leads to greater understanding and more productive work with their peers. So, yes, one of the DEI “moving parts” must be behavioral diversity.

Understanding individual, innate behavior facilitates inclusive behavior and reveals and disrupts unconscious biases, especially in a team environment. The key here is both individual and collective understanding that we all have innate behaviors of which we may not even be aware and which drive our perspectives, actions and reactions.

Talk of revealing and managing behavioral diversity can lead some to think such an undertaking is a way of sidelining the very DEI we seek. To the contrary, especially if a tech component is used that has verified accuracy and is replicable and scalable. With such, unconscious bias – which we all have – can be revealed.

Unconscious bias tends to come from a person’s tendency to organize (consciously and, mostly, unconsciously) social worlds by categorizing them. Often, we are entirely oblivious to the fact that we are doing this. Or we are conscious of it, to a degree, and overcompensate. But, once revealed, we can better manage biases, identifying triggers that cause them to be activated.

A casual case study

As an example, I was having this conversation with one of my executives. I was interested in finding that she had no concern about the challenges of diversity many faces in the workplace. Why? Because she had led a large department made up of representatives from all over the world and represented every known race and creed.

Listening to her talk, I understood the richness of the team, the excellent approach to decision-making and problem-solving, in which everyone had a voice, and each respected the opinions of others. When resolving serious issues, no one was excluded, regardless of rank or expertise or perspective. The problem-solving team focused on the issue and found a solution.

And that richness of organizational culture was not just captured within systems and procedures. It seems that, every Friday, the team brought food for their end-of-day, end-of-week catch-up. It had to be homemade and represent their ethnicity and culture. The food was sometimes a surprise, but the real “prize” my colleague noted was the conversation it evoked among 90-plus team members.

Making it real

So, for successful DEI, there must be a corporate honesty and approach to culture building. It can’t be “sort of” and it can’t be tokenism. Invest in reputable, measurable scientific behavioral tools to reveal inherent behaviors and biases. Then talk about the outcomes openly.

And yes, also do the simple, softer things, like bringing everyone together – even (especially?!) if virtually – to get to know one another in more relaxed settings. A great example is the common and uncommon ground we have found during pandemic-era video conference calls when we get a greater sense of team members’ styles, homes, challenges and joys.

Full circle, fully realized

Every day I have a 15-minute call with our team from all over the world and am always richer for those conversations. Everyone naturally brings individuality to our team; that’s bigger than any one of us and is welcomed. And you can bet we have all participated in a behavioral discovery module of which diversity is an inherent part.

Our vital appreciation for individual behavioral diversity starts at the top of the organization. And that’s where it must start for all successful organizations, be it a small company, a team within a company or an international firm.

After all, in the absence of systems and metrics – and awareness and commitment – to DEI, statistics tell us we’ll all naturally tend to hire people similar to ourselves. Break that cycle: Behavioral diversity should always be among your organizational metrics.

Think of it this way: Remember that sign I mentioned at the top of the article? Many organizations might mean “all are welcome” – if people leave certain differences at the door. True diversity, including behavioral diversity, is indeed all-encompassing, starts at the top, is gauged, tracked and checked by tech, and quickly becomes a KPI toward success. Be the DEI innovator that brings this to fruition.

