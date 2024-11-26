Leslie’s price target lowered to $3.75 from $4 at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory lowered the firm’s price target on Leslie’s (LESL) to $3.75 from $4 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company reported “disappointing” Q4 results and provided Q1 guidance that was both soft and below estimates, the analyst tells investors. The firm is remaining on the sidelines until it can see clear signs of improvement in the business.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.