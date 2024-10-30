Les Constructeurs du Bois Enhances Team for Sustainable Growth

Les Constructeurs du Bois SA (FR:MLLCB) has released an update.

Les Constructeurs du Bois is bolstering its expertise with strategic hires to drive sustainable growth and innovation in eco-construction. With new talents in architecture, engineering, and sales, the company aims to enhance its capacity for delivering environmentally friendly building solutions. This move aligns with its commitment to sustainable construction and supports its expanding portfolio in the Grand Est region of France.

