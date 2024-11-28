News & Insights

Leopard Lake Gold Unveils Promising Survey Results

November 28, 2024 — 05:40 pm EST

Leopard Lake Gold Corp. (TSE:LP) has released an update.

Leopard Lake Gold Corp. has announced promising results from a geochemical survey on the St-Robert Bellarmin property, highlighting a novel method to detect hidden mineralized masses. This innovative approach, which focuses on Soil-Gas analysis, could enhance mining exploration by prioritizing target zones and improving drilling accuracy.

