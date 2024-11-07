Leon’s Furniture Reports Mixed Financial Results

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) has released an update.

Leon’s Furniture Limited reported a slight decline in third-quarter system-wide sales and revenue for 2024, with a notable decrease in adjusted net income due to a prior year’s one-time gain. However, the company saw an increase in cash provided by operating activities, indicating strong liquidity and financial health.

