Leon’s Furniture Reports Mixed Financial Results

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) has released an update.
Leon’s Furniture Limited reported a slight decline in third-quarter system-wide sales and revenue for 2024, with a notable decrease in adjusted net income due to a prior year’s one-time gain. However, the company saw an increase in cash provided by operating activities, indicating strong liquidity and financial health.
