Leonardo Spa Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Expansion

Leonardo Spa reported significant growth in key financial metrics for the first nine months of 2024, with orders reaching €14.8 billion and revenues climbing to €12.1 billion, reflecting a robust performance in their Electronics and Helicopters sectors. The company’s strategic initiatives, including the establishment of a joint venture with Rheinmetall and the acquisition of GEM Elettronica, are positioning Leonardo for continued growth in international markets. Additionally, a reduction in net debt by 19% underscores the company’s successful financial management and operational efficiency.

