LEO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (Symbol: LEO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.17, changing hands as low as $6.15 per share. Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEO's low point in its 52 week range is $5.55 per share, with $6.545 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.17.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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