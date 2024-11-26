Leo Lithium Completes Major Sale, Boosts Shareholder Returns

Leo Lithium Ltd. (AU:LLL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Leo Lithium Ltd. has completed the sale of its remaining 40% stake in Mali Lithium BV to GFL International Co., receiving a net Tranche 1 cash consideration of $116.3 million. The company plans to distribute these funds to shareholders in January 2025, while also preparing to release its half-year financial results in December. This strategic move marks a significant step in Leo Lithium’s financial strategy, reflecting their commitment to shareholder returns and financial transparency.

For further insights into AU:LLL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.