Leo Lithium Completes Major Sale, Boosts Shareholder Returns

November 26, 2024 — 08:19 pm EST

Leo Lithium Ltd. (AU:LLL) has released an update.

Leo Lithium Ltd. has completed the sale of its remaining 40% stake in Mali Lithium BV to GFL International Co., receiving a net Tranche 1 cash consideration of $116.3 million. The company plans to distribute these funds to shareholders in January 2025, while also preparing to release its half-year financial results in December. This strategic move marks a significant step in Leo Lithium’s financial strategy, reflecting their commitment to shareholder returns and financial transparency.

