Lenz Therapeutics price target raised to $36 from $32 at Leerink

Leerink raised the firm’s price target on Lenz Therapeutics (LENZ) to $36 from $32 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 numbers and provided incremental business updates. The firm says that everything it heard on the call confirms its positive view on the name, and continues to believe that the presbyopia market is a significant opportunity and that the positive results of the Phase 3 trial in China unlock another significant market opportunity ex-U.S. Leerink looks forward to the approval of LNZ100 in August 2025.

