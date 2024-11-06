News & Insights

Stocks
LENZ

Lenz Therapeutics price target raised to $36 from $32 at Leerink

November 06, 2024 — 01:25 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Leerink raised the firm’s price target on Lenz Therapeutics (LENZ) to $36 from $32 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 numbers and provided incremental business updates. The firm says that everything it heard on the call confirms its positive view on the name, and continues to believe that the presbyopia market is a significant opportunity and that the positive results of the Phase 3 trial in China unlock another significant market opportunity ex-U.S. Leerink looks forward to the approval of LNZ100 in August 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LENZ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LENZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.