What is an ESG AI Assistant?

An ESG AI assistant leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help companies conduct research, extract insights, and benchmark ESG initiatives against those of industry peers.

By applying the capabilities of Large Language Models (LLMs) to sustainability reports, other ESG documents, and financial filings, an ESG AI assistant like Nasdaq Sustainable Lens® helps corporate teams bring breadth and speed to ESG intelligence.

Tasks, such as ESG benchmarking and gap analysis, that previously required extensive manual effort can typically be performed in a fraction of the time to exceptionally high standards.

Why AI for ESG?

Undertaking ESG research on behalf of your company is not always easy. There are diverse and ever-changing reporting frameworks to navigate. Using third-party search engines to hunt for information consumes valuable time. Plus, the sheer number of sustainability-related documents to review, potentially stretching back years, can quickly become overwhelming and hinder meaningful insights. Repetitive Ctrl+F searches will only take you so far.

GenAI for ESG

When there’s too much information for one person or team to process, a little automation goes a long way. An ESG AI assistant helps smooth your path toward regulatory readiness while advancing your sustainability journey. It offers powerful GenAI techniques capable of reading, analyzing, and summarizing those insights most relevant to your firm.

Your ESG Copilot

No more flying solo. Enlisting the help of an ESG copilot, trained to query a custom knowledge base that comprises thousands of sustainability documents and the leading ESG frameworks, dramatically accelerates access to the insights you need.

How Does an ESG AI Assistant Work?