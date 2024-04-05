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Nasdaq Sustainability Solutions
What is an ESG AI Assistant?
An ESG AI assistant leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help companies conduct research, extract insights, and benchmark ESG initiatives against those of industry peers.
By applying the capabilities of Large Language Models (LLMs) to sustainability reports, other ESG documents, and financial filings, an ESG AI assistant like Nasdaq Sustainable Lens® helps corporate teams bring breadth and speed to ESG intelligence.
Tasks, such as ESG benchmarking and gap analysis, that previously required extensive manual effort can typically be performed in a fraction of the time to exceptionally high standards.
Why AI for ESG?
Undertaking ESG research on behalf of your company is not always easy. There are diverse and ever-changing reporting frameworks to navigate. Using third-party search engines to hunt for information consumes valuable time. Plus, the sheer number of sustainability-related documents to review, potentially stretching back years, can quickly become overwhelming and hinder meaningful insights. Repetitive Ctrl+F searches will only take you so far.
GenAI for ESG
When there’s too much information for one person or team to process, a little automation goes a long way. An ESG AI assistant helps smooth your path toward regulatory readiness while advancing your sustainability journey. It offers powerful GenAI techniques capable of reading, analyzing, and summarizing those insights most relevant to your firm.
Your ESG Copilot
No more flying solo. Enlisting the help of an ESG copilot, trained to query a custom knowledge base that comprises thousands of sustainability documents and the leading ESG frameworks, dramatically accelerates access to the insights you need.
How Does an ESG AI Assistant Work?
An ESG AI assistant leverages Generative AI’s deep capabilities to analyze sustainability reports, ESG policy documents, and related filings. Typical features of an ESG Gen AI platform include:
AI-Powered Chat. Ask questions of your dedicated sustainability copilot for near-instant answers based on a carefully curated knowledge base of ESG and regulatory documents.
Autosuggestion. Get ready to explore, as your AI assistant guides you toward related topics and themes.
AI-Powered Search. Navigate through a massive repository of ESG reports and sustainability disclosures to swiftly find the results you need.
Summarization: Cut through the jargon and distill key points from complex documents, identifying areas of similarity and divergence among your peers.
Categorization: Sort, rank, and compare ESG insights to produce report-ready research while surfacing emerging trends inside and outside of your organization.
What Should I Look For In an ESG Generative AI Assistant?
When it comes to selecting an ESG AI assistant, there are several things to keep in mind:
Source Transparency: Your ESG AI assistant must clearly reveal how it arrives at its insights, offering detailed citations that disclose the origin of its claims.
High-Level Accuracy: Not all GenAI is created equal: cutting-edge techniques, such as Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), can significantly increase the quality and relevance of your system’s outputs.
Human Oversight: Machines have blind spots too, which is why people remain critical to ensuring system integrity and overseeing document curation.
Intuitive User Interface (UI): The system’s search fields, chat functions, and category filters should be easy to navigate and customizable to your needs.
Trusted Provider: Security is paramount across the enterprise, and that applies the same to your ESG AI solution—from the security of its technical infrastructure to the credentials of the company that operates the platform.
Shareable Insights: Look for data management features, such as bookmarking and list creation, that allow you to efficiently gather insights and share them with your team.
Who Can Benefit From an ESG AI Assistant?
ESG AI assistants are designed to support a range of corporate functions. Whether you’re conducting gap analysis, preparing compliance reports, or building your industry benchmarks, an ESG AI copilot delivers valuable insights in seconds.
Sustainability Teams
Keep tabs on emerging ESG trends, gain an edge on disclosure requirements, and chart your company’s course to a more sustainable future.
Investor Relations
Communicate confidently to your investor community with clear, transparently sourced information, from benchmark comparisons to gap analysis.
Corporate Legal
Navigate a complex web of ESG regulations and frameworks while analyzing compliance guidance (both voluntary and regulatory) from around the world.
Accounting (Financial Reporting)
Prepare for filings, identify risks, and keep ahead of trends by better understanding your reporting obligations and the sustainability practices of your peers.
Are There Risks To Using Generative AI for ESG?
Like any technology, generative AI has its limits and risks. Some AI algorithms make it difficult, sometimes impossible, to track the information to its source, and this lack of transparency can potentially affect credibility. Models may also omit crucial context, resulting in a partial or misleading picture.
While adept at style and grammar, general-purpose AI models are known to struggle with factual accuracy. They may even “hallucinate,” generating information that is coherent and plausible—but ultimately misleading. Using a custom-built model which draws on a closely controlled database goes a long way toward mitigating these concerns.
How to Make an ESG AI Assistant Work for You
Here are some considerations for getting the most out of your ESG assistant:
Let Your Copilot be Your Guide: Your ESG copilot will quickly surmise the kinds of information likely useful to your research. It will proactively help you build topic-based insights while filling knowledge gaps around global frameworks, such as CSRD, TCFD, and others.
Ask What’s on Your Mind: Wondering what a peer’s Scope 1 emissions might look like over a multi-year period, or what EU or SEC regulators had to say about a topic? Ask your assistant the question and get the answer, together with detailed citations for verification. There’s no need to crunch the figures or curate the extracts yourself.
Be Open to New Insights: Human thinking is vulnerable to its own biases and assumptions. With an ESG AI assistant as your guide, keep an open mind and get ready to expand the frontiers of what you think you already know.
Why Nasdaq Sustainable Lens?
Nasdaq Sustainable Lens is AI-driven ESG software designed to work at scale. Make better decisions faster with this innovative solution, which seamlessly integrates with other Nasdaq intelligence platforms and governance tools.
Enterprise-grade AI, secure data environment
Sustainable Lens leverages the power of LLM technology and a highly curated knowledge base overseen by ESG experts. Versed in the leading sustainability frameworks (CSRD, proposed SEC Climate, etc.), it even passed its simulated CFA ESG and SASB FSA exams. The platform lives in AWS’ virtual private cloud (VPC), with data encrypted in flight and at rest.
Massive content store
Drawing on sustainability reports, policies, and other financial filings from more than 9,000 companies, Sustainable Lens offers a rich repository of ESG information. Whether it’s code of conduct policies, TCFD disclosures or GRI reporting, Nasdaq’s cutting-edge solution navigates key global frameworks with ease. Benchmark your disclosures against an unlimited number of peer companies.
Cutting-edge search and chat functionality
Give Sustainable Lens a topic or keyword to search across your peer set. Discover fast, meaningful insights across a wide range of document types. Or feed your trusty copilot an ESG prompt and watch as the market-leading answer engine kicks into high gear.
Accelerated insights, expedited decision making
Find out how the power of AI can help you. Tasks that once might have taken an almost endless amount of time now typically process in seconds with your all-in-one ESG AI Assistant. Drive up adoption of ESG best practices across the enterprise with this supercharged solution.
Powered by AI, Nasdaq Sustainable Lens is much more than simply an AI tool. This ESG hyper-intelligence platform is your trusted, indispensable AI assistant, available whenever you need.