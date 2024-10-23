News & Insights

Stocks

Lennox raises FY24 EPS view to $20.75-$21.00 from $19.50-$20.25

October 23, 2024 — 06:55 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Consensus $20.45. Raises FY24 revenue view to up 10% from up 7%, consensus $5.12B. The company said, “For full year 2024, we are increasing revenue guidance to approximately 10%, with 2% of benefit from the AES acquisition. Earnings per share revised range is $20.75 to $21.00 versus the prior range of $19.50 to $20.25. Free Cash Flow is estimated to be within the range of $575 million to $650 million compared to the prior range of $500 million to $600 million.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LII:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LII

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.