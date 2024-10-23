Lennox raises FY24 EPS view to $20.75-$21.00 from $19.50-$20.25

Consensus $20.45. Raises FY24 revenue view to up 10% from up 7%, consensus $5.12B. The company said, “For full year 2024, we are increasing revenue guidance to approximately 10%, with 2% of benefit from the AES acquisition. Earnings per share revised range is $20.75 to $21.00 versus the prior range of $19.50 to $20.25. Free Cash Flow is estimated to be within the range of $575 million to $650 million compared to the prior range of $500 million to $600 million.”

