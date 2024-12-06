News & Insights

Lennox International Announces Board of Directors Changes

December 06, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Lennox International ( (LII) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lennox International Inc. will see significant changes in its Board of Directors as long-serving members Janet K. Cooper and Gregory T. Swienton step down in May 2025. This move, prompted by Ms. Cooper’s choice not to seek re-election and Mr. Swienton reaching retirement age, will reduce the Board’s size by two, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction.

