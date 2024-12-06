Lennox International Announces Board of Directors Changes

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Lennox International ( (LII) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Lennox International Inc. will see significant changes in its Board of Directors as long-serving members Janet K. Cooper and Gregory T. Swienton step down in May 2025. This move, prompted by Ms. Cooper’s choice not to seek re-election and Mr. Swienton reaching retirement age, will reduce the Board’s size by two, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction.
Learn more about LII stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.