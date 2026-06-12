Lennar Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) reported second-quarter 2026 results that executives said reflected steady execution in a difficult housing market, with home deliveries near the midpoint of guidance, new orders near the high end and early signs that buyer incentives are beginning to ease.

Executive Chairman and CEO Stuart Miller said the homebuilder delivered 20,519 homes during the quarter and generated 21,749 new orders. Lennar posted a gross margin of 15.6%, net margin of 6.4% and earnings per share of $1.31 excluding mark-to-market items. On a GAAP basis, the company reported net income of $305 million and earnings per share of $1.24.

Miller said Lennar’s sales incentive rate on deliveries was 12.9%, down from 14.1% in the first quarter and 14.5% in the fourth quarter of 2025. He described the decline as “the first real and potentially sustainable decline” after several years of generally rising incentives.

“While this decline may be a leading indicator of margin recovery, the overall market remains choppy as economic and geopolitical crosscurrents mark the way forward,” Miller said.

Affordability Remains Central Concern

Miller said mortgage rates remained in the mid- to upper-6% range throughout the quarter, with the 30-year fixed rate at roughly 6.4% to 6.5% at the time of the call. At those levels, he said, buyers at median family income levels are spending above 30% of gross income on housing, keeping affordability challenged.

He also pointed to a more complicated inflation backdrop, citing a May CPI report showing headline inflation at 4.2% year over year, driven primarily by energy costs. Miller said higher gasoline and electricity costs can weigh on consumer confidence and reduce buyers’ willingness to make major financial commitments, including purchasing a home.

Miller said he does not expect the Federal Reserve to provide near-term relief, adding that Lennar is “not waiting” for rate cuts and is instead operating for the market as it currently exists. He also said the economy remains solid on the surface, but buyer behavior reflects caution, including concerns about long-term job security as artificial intelligence changes the labor market.

“Traffic is inconsistent, intent is high,” Miller said. “Urgency to close is still measured and deliberate rather than confident and energized.”

Cost Controls and Asset-Light Strategy Drive Efficiency

Lennar continued to emphasize its volume-based operating strategy and asset-light balance sheet model. Miller said the company remains focused on consistent production and on reducing the amount of land it owns directly.

Construction cost per square foot improved to $81 in the quarter, down 7% from a year ago and 13% from two years ago, according to Miller. The company’s construction cycle time fell to 121 days, which he described as a record low, helping improve inventory turn to 2.5 times from 1.8 times a year earlier.

Chief Financial Officer Diane Bessette said Lennar ended the quarter with $1.8 billion in cash and total liquidity of $4.9 billion. Homebuilding debt to total capital was 15.8%. The company had no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility and $1.7 billion outstanding under its term loan. Bessette said Lennar used cash to redeem $400 million of 5.25% senior notes that matured June 1.

Bessette said Lennar started about 20,600 homes during the quarter and ended with approximately 38,600 homes in inventory, including about 3,500 completed unsold homes, or just above two per community. That was down from about 5,100 completed unsold homes, or three per community, in the first quarter.

On land, Bessette said Lennar owns 2% of its land on balance sheet and controls 98% through third parties. The company ended the quarter owning 11,000 homesites and controlling 484,000 homesites. She said Lennar’s ACOR balance, which refers to pre-acquisition cost on real estate, was $7.1 billion at quarter end, up $237 million sequentially, primarily due to a net increase in capitalized option maintenance fees.

Management Sees Room for Margin Recovery

Lennar’s average sales price in the second quarter was $371,500. Miller said the company is seeing early indications of margin improvement but emphasized that incentive reductions are happening slowly.

In response to questions from analysts, management said the company is increasingly using its “core product” strategy to improve efficiency. Bessette said the trend toward core product is expected to benefit returns because the homes are smaller, easier to build and lower cost. Chief Operating Officer Jim Parker said Lennar is optimizing product across divisions and geographies to identify the best cost structures and use those designs across more communities.

Miller said the move toward more core product should continue to reduce cycle time and cost per square foot, supporting better inventory turns and cash flow. He also said technology investments are expected to help reduce SG&A and corporate G&A over time, though he did not quantify the potential savings or timing.

David Grove, executive vice president for homebuilding, said both core product and technology are also aimed at improving the customer experience, including through Lennar’s Everything’s Included model.

Third-Quarter and Full-Year Guidance

For the third quarter, Bessette said Lennar expects:

New orders of 21,000 to 22,000 homes;

Deliveries of 20,500 to 21,500 homes;

Average sales price of $375,000 to $380,000;

Gross margin of approximately 16%;

SG&A expense of 8.8% to 9%;

Financial services earnings of $95 million to $100 million;

A multifamily loss of approximately $15 million;

A Lennar Other segment loss of approximately $20 million, excluding potential mark-to-market adjustments;

EPS of approximately $1.20 to $1.40.

Bessette said the company is adjusting its annual delivery guidance to 82,000 to 83,000 homes, citing current pressure on interest rates and continued macroeconomic uncertainty.

When asked why Lennar lowered its closing outlook rather than further reducing margins to maintain previous volume expectations, Miller said the company was being prudent amid a “constantly changing macro environment.” He said Lennar wanted to manage sales, starts and inventory levels carefully after a more robust selling season did not fully materialize.

Miller also said housing affordability continues to receive significant attention in Washington, D.C., though he declined to provide specifics on policy discussions. He said the level of engagement from the federal government on affordability is unlike anything he has seen in his career.

“Affordability matters,” Miller said.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

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