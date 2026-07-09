Lennar About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (LEN)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LEN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.40% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LEN's low point in its 52 week range is $81.18 per share, with $144.235 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.00.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, LEN makes up 6.06% of the Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares ETF (Symbol: NAIL) which is trading higher by about 1.7% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding LEN).
In Thursday trading, Lennar Corp shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.
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Further LEN Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.