Lendlease REIT Secures S$560M Sustainability-Linked Credit

Lendlease Global Commercial REIT (SG:JYEU) has released an update.

Lendlease Global Commercial REIT has secured new sustainability-linked credit facilities amounting to S$560 million, aimed at refinancing its existing debts and supporting general corporate purposes. The agreements include important conditions, such as maintaining Lendlease Corporation Limited’s ownership stake and ensuring continuous management by the current manager. These strategic moves are set to strengthen LREIT’s financial position and operational flexibility.

