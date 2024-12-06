News & Insights

Stocks

Lendlease REIT Secures S$560M Sustainability-Linked Credit

December 06, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lendlease Global Commercial REIT (SG:JYEU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lendlease Global Commercial REIT has secured new sustainability-linked credit facilities amounting to S$560 million, aimed at refinancing its existing debts and supporting general corporate purposes. The agreements include important conditions, such as maintaining Lendlease Corporation Limited’s ownership stake and ensuring continuous management by the current manager. These strategic moves are set to strengthen LREIT’s financial position and operational flexibility.

For further insights into SG:JYEU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.