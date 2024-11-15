Lendlease REIT Issues Units for Fee Payments

Lendlease Global Commercial REIT (SG:JYEU) has released an update.

Lendlease Global Commercial REIT has issued over 29 million new units to cover management and property fees, with units priced based on recent trading averages on the Singapore Exchange. This strategic move allows the REIT to manage costs effectively while maintaining its financial obligations. The issuance underscores the company’s commitment to leveraging its assets for sustainable growth.

For further insights into SG:JYEU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.