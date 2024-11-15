News & Insights

Stocks

Lendlease REIT Issues Units for Fee Payments

November 15, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lendlease Global Commercial REIT (SG:JYEU) has released an update.

Lendlease Global Commercial REIT has issued over 29 million new units to cover management and property fees, with units priced based on recent trading averages on the Singapore Exchange. This strategic move allows the REIT to manage costs effectively while maintaining its financial obligations. The issuance underscores the company’s commitment to leveraging its assets for sustainable growth.

For further insights into SG:JYEU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.