Lendlease Advances Capital Recycling with Major Sale

Lendlease Group (AU:LLC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lendlease has successfully completed the sale of 12 master-planned communities in Australia to Stockland Corporation and Supalai Australia Holdings for $1,060 million, marking a significant milestone in its capital recycling strategy. The company aims to recycle $2.8 billion of capital in FY25, enhancing its focus and profitability. Although some land parcels were excluded from the deal, Lendlease remains optimistic about its financial outlook for the year.

For further insights into AU:LLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.