News & Insights

Stocks

Lendlease Advances Capital Recycling with Major Sale

November 28, 2024 — 07:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lendlease Group (AU:LLC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lendlease has successfully completed the sale of 12 master-planned communities in Australia to Stockland Corporation and Supalai Australia Holdings for $1,060 million, marking a significant milestone in its capital recycling strategy. The company aims to recycle $2.8 billion of capital in FY25, enhancing its focus and profitability. Although some land parcels were excluded from the deal, Lendlease remains optimistic about its financial outlook for the year.

For further insights into AU:LLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLESF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.