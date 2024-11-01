News & Insights

LendingTree price target raised to $70 from $60 at Truist

November 01, 2024 — 10:15 am EDT

Truist raised the firm’s price target on LendingTree (TREE) to $70 from $60 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings beat and above-consensus Q4 outlook were fueled by continued rebound in Insurance, and while Home and Consumer are likely to remain challenged until the rates environment improves, the management is leaning aggressively into Insurance, which should continue to drive higher overall growth for at least the next couple of quarters, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

